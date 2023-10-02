Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which Rose Mugarurirwe a National Unity Platform mobiliser in Kampala was killed and body dumped in a farm in Mityana district.

According to the Makindye East Member of Parliament, Derrick Nyeko, the deceased a resident of Muyenga, Bukasa was killed under unclear circumstances.

“It breaks my heart to hear that she was brutally taken away from us by unknown criminals and left in Mubende District, far from her home in Bukasa Kanyogoga. In this difficult time, I urge the authorities to thoroughly investigate and provide a comprehensive report on the circumstances surrounding our comrade’s untimely passing. To the grieving family and the entire community of Kisugu, please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers,” Nyeko said.

According to the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, Racheal Kawala, Mugarurirwe’s body was recovered after the LC one chairman for Wabiyinja B Village, Kikandwa subcounty in Mityana district, Francis Nkusi reported a case of a dead body.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The LC one chairman, reported to Busunju police station a case of an unidentified body that had been found in the farm of Chris Nsizimuheire. The body was later identified to be of Rosemary Mugabirwe , 35, a hair dresser and resident of Kanyogoga zone, Bukasa Parish, Makindye division in Kampala district,” Kawala said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that a team of police officers including the scenes of crime officer visited the scene and documented it where blood samples, suspected blood stains, a pair of blue canvass shoes, a stone with suspected blood stains and vagina swabs were recovered .

The Wamala regional police spokesperson said a case of murder was registered and relevant statements were also recorded from witnesses, adding that the deceased was identified by her sister, Grace Kyosiimire who was called through a phone number which was found written in the left palm of the deceased.

“It was discovered that she was strangled using a black piece of cloth and later hit with stones on the head that shuttered the skull which resulted into excessive bleeding,” Kawala said.

Investigators are also trying to ascertain whether Mugabirwe was first raped before being killed.

“Investigations into the murder are continuing,” Kawala said.