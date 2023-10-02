The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi has underscored the significance of providing training to members of the cabinet on effective communication.

This comes in the wake of a disagreement that arose between Prime Minister Robbinah Nabbanja and Minister of State for General Duties Justine Kasule Lumumba. Nabbanja stated that she did not authorize Lumumba’s travel to New York and that taxpayer money would not be used to cover her expenses.

The Prime Minister faced public criticism when it was revealed that she, along with Vice President Jessica Alupo and Minister Lumumba, travelled with a delegation of over 70 officials to New York, with many members not participating in UN activities.

In the audio, Nabbanja expressed her disappointment with Lumumba for travelling abroad without her approval and exceeding her authority.

“I know my roles and responsibilities but there are those who are extravagant. There are those questioning why Kasule Lumumba and I went to the same meeting. I did not give her the permission. She went on her own,” she charged.

While speaking to NBS television, Baryomunsi acknowledged that there may have been a communication mishap between the two cabinet ministers.

“The so-called bickering and conflicts are basically not there. There are some incidents where my colleagues in the executive probably have challenges with communication because the cabinet is cohesive. The cabinet does its work very well,” he said.

He suggested that members of the cabinet may need training on effective communication to prevent unnecessary conflicts and misunderstandings.

“Some conversations like this were not necessary. As ministers, we are dealing with and handling the bigger policy issues in the country. This is a small isolated incident,” he said.

Baryomunsi clarified that Lumumba travelled with the delegation headed by Alupo, while Nabbanja was separately invited for a side meeting on Sustainable Development Goals.

He dismissed claims of a crisis in the cabinet, stating that the media was exaggerating the situation.

The government’s decision to send parallel delegations to the United Nations General Assembly in New York elicited public outrage, with many accusing the government of financial irresponsibility.

Concerned citizens, civil society leaders, and political observers criticized the billions of shillings spent on the large delegation.

They also questioned how both the Vice President and the Prime Minister were allowed to attend the same event, considering the government’s recent announcement of budget cuts due to financial constraints.

According to sources, President Museveni addressed the issue during a National Resistance Movement (NRM) Caucus meeting, where he called upon the Prime Minister and the Vice President to provide an explanation to Members of Parliament regarding the excessive number of officials in the delegation.

On August 29, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, appointed Vice President Jessica Alupo as the head of Uganda’s 51-member delegation to the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, focusing on Sustainable Development Goals.

While the VP and Gen Odongo travelled from Cuba to New York after attending the reopening of Uganda’s embassy in Havana, it was discovered that another 20-member delegation led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja was also en route.