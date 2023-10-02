Buckle up because the ride just got a whole lot more entertaining! Next Radio’s Tranzit, the ultimate weekday music marathon, is back in full throttle and spicier than ever with Martha Kay’s return.

A show that keeps the good vibes flowing from 3 PM to 7 PM, hosted by the dynamic trio—Ronnie McVex, Martha, and Peterson—Tranzit is all set to light up your afternoons like never before.

Martha’s comeback to the Big Hits station after a five-month hiatus has ignited a spark of enthusiasm among both the team and the listeners.

In a candid conversation, Martha Kay shared her excitement about rejoining the Transit family: “I’m excited to be back on the Big Hits station! I have been away for five months and felt like something was missing from my day. The music, the boys (Ronnie and James), the conversation, and the vibes.”

But Martha doesn’t just intend to make it all about the tunes and banter; she aims to tackle critical societal issues, mainly focusing on mental health.

On top of the fun conversations, we can also incorporate conversations on mental health. So many people are struggling silently and have no idea why or even how to go about it. I’d like to spread the message that mental illness is real and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. A lot of people are getting help, and you can too,” Martha Kay passionately conveyed.

So, tune into 106.1 Next Radio and fasten your seat belts because Tranzit is reloaded and ready to whisk you away on an exhilarating musical journey like never before!