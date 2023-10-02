Police have arrested six people to help in investigations into circumstances under which a five -year-old child was kidnapped and later killed after the parents had paid shs1 million ransom.

The incident happened in Namaliri trading centre, Kasawo subcounty in Mukono district when five-year-old Hope Biyinzika who had just returned home from school at Skylac Junior School last week disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Preliminary investigations indicate that on reaching home, the girl put off the uniform and dressed in a short and it is suspected it is here that he was kidnapped from the home since there was no one.

“By the time she came, no one was at home. When the child returned from the garden at around 5pm, Biyinzika was nowhere to be seen. The hunt for her started,” Vincent Kikomba, the deceased’s father said.

When the child was nowhere to be seen, the parents went to the local public address system where announcements of a missing child were put as well as reporting to police.

Kidnappers calls family

Meanwhile, a day after the disappearance, an unknown male voice called the father of the girl and demanded shs5 million as ransom so as to release the five-year-old girl.

It is also reported that the family negotiated with the kidnapper and they agreed to reduce the ransom money to shs2.6 million, prompting a fundraising activity by the family from community members and raised shs1million which was sent.

The kidnappers then gave the family three days to look for the balance of shs1.6million or else they would kill the child.

It is also said that when the days elapsed, the kidnappers switched off the phone that they were using to call the child’s family.

“On Friday, we were astonished to see flies from the toilet and checking inside, the body of the girl was seen,” the deceased’s father said.

The decomposing body was recovered dropped in the neighbour’s pit latrine

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed the incident noting that by the time the child returned home, all the family members were still in the garden.

It was a disappearance which turned out to be a kidnap when in the subsequent days the kidnappers called the parents for ransom and threatened to kill the five-year-old victim. The body was later recovered in a pit latrine about 15 metres from their home,” Enanga said.

He said police fire and rescue teams retrieved the body whereas another scene in a sorghum garden was also documented and it is suspected it is where the five-year-old was killed from and body later dumped into the toilet.

“This is an unfortunate incident where an innocent three-year-old child is targeted and taken through all that pain,” Enanga noted.

Enanga named the six suspects in custody as Fred Kayemba, Walugembe Fred , Allan Ssenkuba, Ben Kiyingi, Emmanuel Katongole and Fatuma Nansubuga, whereas the key suspect and mastermind of the kidnap and subsequent murder of the five year old is currently on the run and the hunt for him is on.