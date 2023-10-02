Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a billboard crashed a 17-year-old woman who had taken shelter in a nearby taxi during a heavy downpour.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon during a heavy downpour that hit Kampala and its environs.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, during the heavy rains, 17-year-old Mildred Najjemba together with another person took shelter inside a vehicle that was parked at a police compound in Lubigi.

“Najjemba who was dealing in clothes and resident of Wamala was taking shelter in a taxi, registration number UAW 261N. Due to the heavy rain, the billboard fell and hit the car parked in the compound of Lubigi police post and crushed her,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said there was another occupant in the same vehicle but she was lucky by the time the billboard fell, she was not in the car seats but on the floor and that is how she survived.

“She was discharged last night.”

Owoyesigyire said police have kicked off the hunt for the billboard owners to help in investigations into the incident.

He said two other incidents involving falling billboards and blocking traffic happened during the Sunday afternoon downpour.

According to Owoyesigyire, it took the intervention of the Police Fire brigade to rescue the victims.

“We are currently working on identifying owners of these billboards but also the rooftop of Nansana Municipal Council went off.”

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson however warned members of the public against taking shelter under temporary structures including trees during heavy rains as this is risky.