In the heart of Uganda’s bustling capital, Kampala, a once-promising vision of a green and smart city is marred by a persistent challenge – trespassers.

Despite substantial funding allocations by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to maintain the city’s green spaces, the continuous encroachment of these public areas raises questions about the city’s path to smart urban development.

The verdant gazetted yards, intended to beautify Kampala City, have fallen victim to trespassers who appear undeterred by the legal consequences. Any trespass or encroachment on these designated green areas is a direct violation of the Maintenance of Law and Order law governing the administration of Kampala City. Offenders could face imprisonment or be assigned the task of cleaning the affected yard as a marked penalty.

A casual stroll through Kampala City reveals the extent of this issue, with numerous yards spoiled by trespassers who engage in various activities, from eating and idly sleeping to deliberately blocking pedestrian walkways.

During our attempt to engage with some of these trespassers along Namirembe Road, a common theme emerged – ignorance of the rules governing public spaces within Kampala City.

In response to this growing concern, Landscape Supervisor Isaac Mugumbule from KCCA stated that enforcement measures have been hampered by financial constraints, despite efforts to crack down on street children.

Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura expressed her lack of surprise regarding this menace and criticized the government’s leadership, particularly its focus on street children to the detriment of other pressing urban challenges.

As the people of Kampala witness their city’s struggle with cleanliness and orderliness despite significant funding, they raise the pressing question: Does the KCCA leadership only view street hawkers as the city’s sole problem?

The dream of a smart and organized Kampala City, once envisioned by its leaders, now seems to hang in the balance as the challenge of trespassers continues to undermine these aspirations.