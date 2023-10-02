Famed Congolese singer Fally Ipupa bowed out on a high with an electrifying concert at the Sheraton Gardens in Kampala, his second performance in Uganda last weekend.

After delivering and leaving Arua drenched in sweat, Fally headed back to Kampala with one mission; to put up a performance that would leave lasting memories amongst his Kampala fans.

The cloudy Sunday evening saw revelers patiently queue up till about 8pm, when the majority of the attendees had settled in their best spots, ready to catch the show.

Inside the venue, one spectacle stood out; the well lit, sophisticated stage set up by Fenon Events.

The gigantic LED video walls and intelligent lighting breathed some vibes into the crowd, given the chilly weather.

Abeeka Band, popular for their vocal abilities, kick started the evening by playing some of the latest club bangers that set the right mood for the audience.

By the time Fally found his way to the stage at 10pm, the audience was in high spirits, and more than ready to get going.

Event sponsors, I&M Bank Uganda, had their Group Head of Marketing Mwihaki Wachira, who was visiting from Nairobi, enjoy the show from the comfort of her V.V.I.P seat, and she couldn’t hide her excitement about being part of such a huge show.

“This has been quite a remarkable experience, watching a global super star like Fally Ipupa put up an amazing performance, just a few meters away from my seat. He barely put a foot wrong, and the entire show panned out well. It comes with even more pleasure knowing that I&M Bank Uganda played a big role to make such a huge show possible. As a bank, we take joy in sharing such experiences with our customers,” Mwihaki said.

The audience, that had a big concentration of Congolese nationals staying and working in Uganda, sang along to some of Fally’s tunes, especially Mayday; a song about the strong emotional pain and confusion the singer experienced after the loss of a loved one.

Eloko Oyo, Maria, Asfana, Bloque and Science Fiction, were some of the other songs that revelers danced to.

Fally’s unisex dance crew, which had ladies in matching pink and white outfits, and men in white tees and black jeans, complimented him well, with well choreographed dance moves.

But it was Fally’s slow waist-gyrating dance moves that caught the attention of the audience; the crowd screamed with excitement every time he pulled his dance moves.

For two straight hours, Fally did his thing, and at the end of the night, revelers walked home satisfied that they had got their money’s worth