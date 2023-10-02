African Initiatives for Relief and Development (AIRD), an African NGO that delivers humanitarian assistance for those displaced by conflict and other disasters has in partnership with CFAO Motors Uganda opened an Authorized Service Centre (ASC) in Mbarara City.

The new facility has been named Formula 21 Pitstop Auto Service Centre.

According to officials, the project came to serve the big population in the Southwest of Uganda, the nearest CFAO Motors authorised service centre being in Fort Portal or Kampala which has led to a lengthy drive to either of these locations.

The inconvenience of vehicles being out of service led to a joint agreement between AIRD Head Office and CFAO Motors Uganda to develop a business that would meet the growing vehicle servicing, maintenance, and repair needs of individuals, NGOs and businesses in the South-West region.

This facility located on Plot 845, Block 7, Rwobuyenje, along the Kampala-Mbarara highway will also offer automotive mechanical skills training, which will empower marginalized groups and their host communities as well as offer high quality automobile spare parts and services for Toyota and Suzuki vehicles, Yamaha Motorcycles, Hino trucks, and SINOTRUK vehicles.

“Our goal is to make quality automotive solutions accessible to everyone in Uganda. With the Formula 21 Pitstop Auto Service (ASC) in Mbarara, we offer genuine parts and professional services and support the growth of the local economy in the southwestern region,” said Thomas Pelletier, the CFAO Motor Uganda Managing Director said.

Formula 21 Pitstop will be the fourth service centre by CFAO Motors in Uganda, with the other three being Daks Toyota in Kampala, NN Arua, and Stitch & Sew in Fort Portal.

“This expansion is among the more comprehensive mobility solutions we will be rolling out to enhance customer accessibility and satisfaction by bringing world-class automotive solutions closer to our customers,” Pelletier noted.

“Our Authorized Service Centres provide authentic, reliable, and manufacturer-certified parts, ensuring that you receive the same top-tier components as those available in our Kampala and Namanve branches.

He said the facility has highly skilled technicians with extensive knowledge and expertise in automotive maintenance and repair, ensuring the highest level of assessment and service offered to customers.

Fikru Abebe Abebe, CEO of AIRD said, “Building on 17 years of work in maintaining, repairing and servicing vehicles in emergency contexts for humanitarian agencies, AIRD has created a subsidiary social enterprise called Formula 21 Pitstop Auto Service that will deliver a high-quality, professional service for customers.

He further added that the business of Formula 21 Pitstop Auto service has the potential to contribute significantly to the local economy and the lives of those involved.

He noted that he approaches align with the Government’s National Development Plan (NDPII) and Vision 2040, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the interests of key stakeholders, including CFAO Motors and UNHCR.

Mbarara City mayor, Robert Kakyebezi, welcomed the new business in the city and commended the two organizations for not only addressing customer needs but creating employment and income for the locals, especially the youth, some of whom can be employed as mechanics among other direct and indirect opportunities presented by the auto service centre.