Ugandan films have come a long way. From the time when many didn’t seem to understand what they were doing behind the camera to 2023 when most of the most appreciated TV shows in Uganda are local.

But before most filmmakers shoot a TV drama such as Sanyu or Prestige, they start with short films.

Most of these are artsy passion projects that don’t make money for the filmmakers – which is partly the reason the Matatu Film Stage exists. To shine a light on these short films.

On Friday, October 6, the second edition of Matatu Film Stage will take place at Century Cinemax, Acacia Mall.

The first edition of Matatu Film Stage took place in 2019, shining a light on films such as

Mawe, Sunday, Black and White, 80 Plus, Long Way To Go and 100 C.

The initiative is by Film Possible, a collective of film professionals, Davidson Mugume, Patience Katushabe and Ali Musoke who are dedicated to supporting the next generation of filmmakers through mentorship, training and showcase opportunities.

On Friday, seven films, Jangu by Patience Nitumwesiga, I Eat What I Like by Shari Mwanika, Lydia Matata’s Sungura, Angie Emurwon’s Keycard, Naseeba Bagalaaliwo and Mwesigwa Benjamin’s animation films Scalp Deep and Ttula will be shown.

This will also serve as the premiere of The Last Shoemaker, a film produced by Film Possible.

According to Musoke, the aim of the initiative is to get local productions seen on various levels such as cinema, TV, art centres, matatus, festivals and video on demand.