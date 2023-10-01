Veteran politician and former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Prof. Morris Ogenga Latigo has been involved in an accident along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

According to police, the accident on Saturday night happened at around 11:58pm on Saturday at Lubenge swamp in Luweero when a Mercedez Benz registration number UBG 961D that Prof.Latigo was driving rammed into a stationary sugarcane truck registration number UBJ 070B a Tata belonging to Victoria Sugar factory.

“It is alleged that the Tata loaded with sugar cane from Masindi to Luwero ran out of fuel and obstructed traffic from Gulu to Kampala. Later on, the Mercedes Benz being driven by Prof.Latigo rammed into that stationery Tata truck hence injuring the driver sustained minor injuries,” ASP Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Police regional spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

He said police responded to the accident and evacuated Prof.Latigo to St.Ceasar Lacor hospital for treatment, adding that the doctors are managing him well.

“The scene was visited, sketch map drawn and both vehicles were towed to Kakoge police station pending Inspector of Vehicles inspection and a case of serious accident was registered. The driver is on the run and the hunt for him is still on as investigations continue.”

The accident is yet another pointer to challenge of stationary vehicles on roads.

Just last week, two students were killed and 31 others injured when a bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary trailer in Soroti.

The accident involved senior six students of Midland high school in Kaberamaido district who were travelling in a bus to Jinja for a Geography filed tour.

Following the death of businessman Apollo Nyegamahe, aka Aponye in a similar accident where his vehicle rammed into a stationary vehicle, government directed UNRA and Police to ensure all vehicles abandoned on the road are towed away immediately.

By the look of things, it seems this directive has not been heeded to.