Lawyer Male Mabirizi has dragged government to court challenging the recent ban by police on the mobilization tours by the National Unity Platform party and its leader, Robert Kyagulanyi , also known as Bobi Wine.

In a suit filed in the Mbale High Court, Mabirizi says the ban by police in a statement signed by the deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime is illegal and therefore court should issue an order overturning it.

“The above directives were illegal, procedurally improper, irrational and are out of the functions of Uganda Police Force,” Mabirizi says in his case.

In a September, 13 statement, the deputy police chief said that Kyagulanyi and his NUP supporters had disregarded a number of guidelines provided to them by police.

“While we completely support the right of individuals, groups and other citizens to peacefully gather or assemble, and make their views on matters of public policy, we have noticed that, in all areas where the NUP mobilization activities have been carried out, there have been total breaches to the guidelines,” Maj Gen Katsigazi said.

He also noted that Kyagulanyi used one of the rallies to “incite violence, promote sectarianism, make illegitimate calls for the removal of an elected government, and issuance of defamatory statements against the person of President Museveni.”

“In view of the above blatant breaches of the guidelines, the activities of the NUP are immediately suspended. This announcement is a follow-up, to our communication to the NUP leadership, halting the planned mobilization activities and opening of offices, until such a time that they are ready to comply with the guidelines and rule of law.”

“ We are sending this strong message, that our country, Uganda, will not wait for its villages, towns, urban centers and cities to burn, before taking action to protect its citizens and property. We are going to put an end to the mob mentality, bullying and intimidating tactics of NUP radicals, against innocent civilians and law enforcers.”

In his case before High Court, lawyer Mabirizi says all that police did to stop the NUP mobilization tour illegal and procedurally improper that court must issue an order overturning it.

“Court should issue an order of prohibition and a permanent injunction prohibiting the Inspector General of Police or his/her subordinates from any further interference with citizens’ political and civic activities and/or prohibiting the same,” Mabirizi says.

He says he is filing the case as one with sufficient interest in good governance of Uganda, rule of law and free political space in Uganda and adds that it is only fair and equitable that his application is allowed.

Mabirizi therefore wants court to order for general,aggravated and exemplary damages to be paid to him for inconveniences caused.