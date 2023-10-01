Next Media CEO, Kin Kariisa delivered a top-notch performance at the third outing of I&M Katogo Invitational golf series, winning the longest drive on hole number one.

Held on Saturday at Entebbe Golf Course, the high-profile series attracted hundreds of golf enthusiasts who were treated to a day of intense golf.

Kariisa, who has been really good this year, yet again delivered a masterclass, after his longest drive on hole number one saw him emerge one of the best performers of the day in the men’s category.

Following his glory, Kariisa expressed gratitude to the members of Katogo Golf Club and all participants in the thrilling golf series.

”Your passion and dedication were truly inspiring.” he said.

The Next Media CEO shared excitement about his performance, adding that there is more to come from him in the next rounds.

”I am honored to have won the longest drive on hole number 1, and it was an unforgettable experience! Looking forward to more amazing rounds with this amazing community. #ChampionningUgandanSport.” he said.

The Katogo Invitational Series is a tournament born out of a group of members of the Entebbe club.

The series started as the revival of the 19th-hole experience at the Entebbe Club. The tourney is categorised into four events; Daytona, held in the first quarter, and Call Your Shots, the mode of play in the second quarter.

Saturday’s outing saw golfers encounter the unique ‘Me too’ format for the first time in Uganda, bringing more excitement to the participants.

The next outing is slated for December.