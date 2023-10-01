It has been reported that an alarming number of 36 Ugandans lose their lives to rabies every year, shedding light on the urgent need for increased awareness and preventive measures.

Rabies, a deadly viral disease transmitted primarily through the bite of infected dogs, continues to claim lives across the country. According to officials from Kampala Capital City Authority, this preventable disease remains a silent but lethal threat to Ugandans, with a particularly devastating impact on children.

Dr. Katumba Hannington, a veterinary officer from KCCA says that the majority of these tragic deaths are entirely preventable through timely post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and vaccination. However, limited access to healthcare facilities, especially in remote areas, and a lack of awareness about rabies have contributed to the persistently high mortality rate.

Efforts are underway to raise awareness about rabies and educate communities on the importance of seeking medical care immediately after potential exposure to the virus. Additionally, health authorities are working to improve the availability of treatments and vaccines to ensure swift and effective responses to rabies cases.

The Ministry of Health is collaborating with local authorities, veterinary services, and international organizations were in Kawempe doing a community pets vaccination and castration drive to control the stray dog population.