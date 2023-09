By Joseph Omagor

A group of seven professional walkers have this morning left the border town of Elegu in Amuru district with the aim of walking 700 kilometers to the source of river Nile in Jinja district.

The walkers are expected to raise awareness about the importance of river Nile.

They will walk through all the thirteen districts that the River Nile crosses until they arrive at the source on the October 16, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT