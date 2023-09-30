Do men learn? Do we as human beings learn? We have lived through days when people’s social media accounts have been hacked but we still put our horn in people’s DMs and most likely don’t even get some.

We have read and know how weak some people get because someone somewhere decided to make someone’s social media their business. If it is put out there, it is our business.

The moment you start texting someone with a hard-on, nothing else matters. Let’s just get off social media because it is the most unsafe territory. We will find out if your game is weak or strong. We will find out if you moan in English or your native language.

If you can say “omugeteke gwe bbina” in her inbox, you are more likely to moan the same if she ever gives you some. Not bad at all. We love to read it but it wasn’t meant for us, was it? We can do better as human beings but you have to first do better as a person.

My lollipop will sound better in a phone call than it will ever sound in text. Social media will always be for establishing contact. If they can’t give you their phone number, they probably will never give you some. Know that and know peace.

Men mostly fall for women who lead them on. If you meet a woman who thinks they can flirt, they will make you believe you will get some the next day. Don’t fall for this type of human being. Sex is a yes or no question.

Where we are as human beings, we need to normalize certain things. Go for a woman with something to lose. Go for a person with something to lose. If all they have to their name is that social media account, they have no reason to protect you.

A woman who has something to lose will clear their inbox to protect every soul that has had a bad day in there. It is your job as a human being to make sure you protect every horny person who has come to you on a bad day. Clear your inboxes.

As a man, know that if they want to have that conversation in a more private way, they will share a more private space to do that. In this age and era, if they don’t know how easy it is to get hacked, you shouldn’t be having a conversation with them.

If they are going to be all yours on the 30th, let them put it on Telegram and the rest is history. Learn to know which woman is worth your reputation. If they don’t have anything to lose, they won’t mind you losing whatever reputation you have.

There are better platforms to ask for some. Even married men get horny. If anyone passes judgment because a married man asked for some, they should die and join the Angels in heaven. We are all human here on earth.

Our grandparents knew that she would show up under a mango tree as long as they mentioned “oyitayo”. Things are simpler in person but platforms have made it even easier. Make those WhatsApp calls. Chat on Telegram.

If you know that you have a few people who have been vulnerable in your inbox do everyone a favour and clear your inbox. It is not rocket science. It is as simple as tap and delete.

Stop holding onto those messages like it will add anything to your already miserable life. We all deserve better. We deserve to still look at people and not judge them by their horn. It is okay and normal that a man will look at your body and want some of it. It is not a medal.

Till next time, save us the rubbish and clear your inboxes. In good faith.