By Fred Ssewajje

Officials from the Ministry of Health have raised concern over half baked nurses and midwives from nursing schools across the country.

The officials said most of nurses and midwives sent to hospitals lack skills which has resulted into increased cases of maternal deaths in the country.

Addressing a regional joint health review meeting for Wamala region at Prime Rose Hotel in Mubende, Dr. Alex Wasomoka, the Assistant Commissioner of Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health services blamed nursing schools for passing out half backed nurses and midwives at whose hands there are many cases of maternal deaths.

He also blamed internship supervisors for neglecting interns during their internship period and ending up gaining nothing.

Dr. Byakika Sarah the commissioner in charge planning and finance said that the review meeting will help the ministry to spot areas where to improve.

She also pointed out the issue of budget allocated to primary health care noting that almost 79% of the shs980.7 billion goes for salaries.

She however cautioned health workers to value taxpayers money because most of them absent themselves and rather spend most of the time in their clinics.

In this regard, the commissioner directed lazy health workers who disobey principles of the ministry to resign and be replaced by motivated medical workers.

Dr.Komagum Patrick, a gynecologist at Mubende Regional Referral revealed that that in the last financial year they registered 70 referral maternal deaths from the five districts of greater Mubende.

Mubende district had the highest number with 35 deaths, Mityana 29 , Kassanda 9, Kiboga with 5 deaths, and Kyankwanzi with 2 deaths.

He said many of the patients referred are in critical condition out.

Nanteza Jane Frances a Consultant Pediatrician at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital raised the need for a new neonatal unit , noting that the current one is always full to capacity.

She added that the unit small than the one of Mityana because it occupies six incubators ,and of these, only four are fully functional, and that most of the times prematures are mixed in the incubator which is a threat to their lives.

The Mubende Regional Referral Hospital director, Paul Batiibwe said the region has a population of more than 10 million people which is quite a bid number compared to the staffing levels.

He said they have only 80% of the medical workers they need and that the facility lacks a blood bank to save people’s lives.