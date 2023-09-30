The First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni has revealed that soon she will be seeking the Cabinet’s approval of the National Teacher’s Bill before proceeding to Parliament for approval.

Releasing the results of the 2021 Grade 3 Teachers Certificate in Primary Education Examination at Nakasero State Lodge this afternoon, the Minister also revealed the Government’s plan of operationalizing and repurposing the infrastructure of the closed 22 PTCs.

The Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University Professor Elly Katunguka was the first to present the summary of results of the 202 Grade 3 teachers’ certificate in Primary Teacher Education Examination noting that all subjects were done well with an overall percentage of 97 per cent.

Professor Katunguka also noted that there was a great improvement in English language education with a percentage of 99.8 per cent with candidates performing poorly in Mathematics education at 75.24 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In spite of female candidates performing better than their male counterparts, a male candidate Mugisa Tumwine from St Augustine Butiiti in Kyenjojo district was the best Candidate in the whole country scoring 13 aggregates out of the possible 9 subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the 5,576 candidates that sat for the 2021 Grade 3 Teachers Certificate in Primary Examination only 130 candidates scored a distinction pass indicating a 2.3 per cent, 3, 616 candidates scored a credit pass indicating a percentage of 64.8, while 40 candidates scored a pass indicating a percentage of 0.7.

According to the results released, 1586 candidates failed the exams indicating a percentage of 28.4 while 20 candidates were ungraded which is 3.7 percent.

Out of the 3,786 candidates who passed, 1689 a percentage of 44.61 were male while 2097 a percentage of 55.39 were female.

Releasing the results at Nakasero State Lodge, the Minister says in spite of the closure of the 22 Primary Teacher Training Colleges, there will be arrangements for students who want to re-take their examinations from the remaining 23 PTCs.

The Minister also revealed the government’s plan of operationalizing and repurposing the infrastructure of the closed PTCs saying some will be turned into senior Secondary schools, some technical institutes, and some Health Training Institutes while others will be turned into campuses of some Government schools

The Minister also revealed that soon she will be seeking the Cabinet approval of the National Teacher’s Bill before proceeding to Parliament for approval.