On this World Heart Day, our attention turns to the silent but steadily growing health crisis that has taken hold of Uganda’s heart: with a surge in heart disease cases. Behind the statistics and medical reports are the untold stories of caregivers who bear the emotional and financial burdens of their loved ones’ heart ailments.

According to figures, 1/4 of people in Uganda have hypertension

In a nation of over 45 million, an alarming 4 out of 10 individuals show symptoms of heart disease. Shockingly, nearly 1% of the 1.6 million children born each year in Uganda are born with congenital heart defects.

Uganda faces a challenge in addressing this growing health crisis as it has only one National Referral Hospital equipped to handle heart-related conditions. This limitation in healthcare infrastructure presents a substantial barrier for patients and their caregivers seeking treatment.

Mahmoud Kaishana is a resident of Busia who has ferried his father for the last seven years to access treatment from the Uganda Heart Institute. Kaishana’s life battle with his father has been challenging.

As Uganda’s heart disease burden soars high, caregivers find themselves in the unenviable role of providing love and support to those suffering from this silent epidemic.

Experts and healthcare professionals are making a heartfelt plea for immediate action. The recommendations echo through the corridors of hospitals and homes across Uganda.

On this World Heart Day, experts are calling for united efforts as a nation to address Uganda’s heart disease crisis. Behind the statistics are the faces of those we love, the caregivers who tirelessly support them

As Uganda grapples with the heart disease surge, the nation is reminded of the need for accessible, affordable, and comprehensive cardiac care. Together, with the right interventions, Uganda can make significant strides toward a healthier heart future for all its citizens.