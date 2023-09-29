The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has informed exporters, importers and dealers of used motor vehicles that effective November, all vehicles destined for uganda will have to undergo the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) before being shipped into the country.

This was among the guidelines issued in a notice by the Acting Executive Director of UNBS Daniel Richard Makayi Nangalama on Thursday to the automoblie dealers in the country.

“Effective November 2, 2023, all imported used motor vehicles coming from Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries MUST undergo PVoC with UNBS-approved PVOC service providers prior to importation into Uganda,” he said

Meanwhile, all used motor vehicles imported between September 23, 2023 and November 1, 2023 will undergo destination inspection, at an inspection fee of USD 140 or its equivalent prior to their release from the customs-controlled areas. But no surcharge will be paid at the port of entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that motor vehicles arriving in Uganda without Certificates of Roadworthiness shall be subject to a penalty of 15% CIF value and will also be subjected to destination inspection which shall require payment of destination inspection fees of USD 140 for each motor vehicle prior to issuance of Import Clearance Certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the new directive means that UNBS has reversed its previous policy of relying on foreign companies for technical assistance in the inspection aspect, which may impact the price of used vehicles on the Ugandan market.

Although the notice did not name the new approved PVOC service providers, the bureau previously relied on companies such as Eats Africa Auto Mobile, Jabal Kirimanjaro Auto Mech, and Japan Export Vehicle Inspection Centre, whose contracts expired in 2018.

The Uganda Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme is a UNBS inspection and verification programme whose primary goal is to ensure that products placed on the Ugandan market meet safety and quality standards.

Concerning used vehicles, UNBS claims that it is also intended to protect the country’s population and environment from the influx of hazardous vehicles.