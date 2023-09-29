The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has issued a directive requiring all commercial building owners to utilize e-receipts payment systems for rent in order to tackle revenue losses resulting from tax evasion in the rental income sector.

Landlords across the country now have an opportunity to rectify their tax compliance status by taking advantage of a recent amendment that waives outstanding interest and penalties as of June 30, 2023. This amendment allows them to pay only the principal tax.

During a meeting with commercial building owners in Kampala, John Musinguzi, the Commissioner General of URA, emphasized the importance of enhancing revenue collection and closing loopholes.

While this amendment applies to all taxpayers, it holds particular significance for landlords, as a significant number of property owners are not tax compliant. It provides them with a chance to start fresh without incurring penalties.

Musinguzi elaborated on the amendment, explaining that it offers relief to taxpayers burdened with substantial arrears. “You are able to pay the principal tax, and this opportunity is available until December 30, so let’s all take advantage of it,” he stated.

Musinguzi highlighted that despite being one of the lowest performing tax categories, collections from rental income tax have increased by over 60% in the past three years.

Contributions from this tax category reached Ugx 215 billion in the last fiscal year, accounting for 0.8% of the total tax collected. Musinguzi believes that the sector has the potential to contribute at least 4%.

He encouraged landlords to embrace voluntary compliance and assured them of URA’s support throughout the process.

During the meeting, property owners expressed concerns about ledger re-runs, which often result in errors, as well as the complexity of ledgers in general.

They also raised issues regarding outdated information on URA’s communication channels that does not align with current laws, and a lack of understanding about the distinction between rental tax and property tax. These challenges, they argued, hinder their comprehension of taxation matters.

Musinguzi acknowledged the difficulties faced by landlords and emphasized that the authority has intensified tax education efforts.

He also addressed the ledger challenges, explaining that a dedicated team has been established to handle ledger reconciliation. Additionally, a new e-tax system is being developed to simplify tax processes for individuals.

This engagement follows a previous meeting with business leaders to discuss measures aimed at improving rental tax collections.

During that meeting, the leaders pledged to provide URA with accurate information regarding the actual rent paid by tenants, which they claimed landlords often conceal using fake receipts.