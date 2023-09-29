By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

Police in Lwengo district has started investigations into a fire that gutted Corner city garage in Lwengo district burning to ashes 10 vehicles, motorcycles and other spare parts.

According to residents, the garage caught fire at around 3:30am.

‘It was around 9:30am I heard a dog knocking on the door and others were barking and I was forced to open the curtains then I saw fire at corner city garage,” Godfrey Kalangwa, an eyewitness said.

Ssekandi Tofir one of the owners of the destroyed property said they arrived at the scene immediately they were informed that the garage had caught fire but noted they had nothing to do since the fire had already spread to the entire garage and they watched as their property burnt to ashes.

However, some eyewitnesses said the fire was lit by an unidentified person who later left the scene .

Others blamed police fire brigade for not helping to arrest the situation despite being informed in time.

“We called them immediately the fire started and they took over three hours to arrive at the scene,” Ibrahim Luyimba, a boda boda rider said.

In this regard, the village leaders urged locals to ensure security of their own places.

The locals also urged government to give fire tenders to all districts across the country to help deal with issues of fire outbreaks.

“Masaka region with ten districts has only one fire brigade and this cant serve the entire region,” Luyimba said.

Kinoni town council mayor, Kibuuka Mbaaga urged the residents to insure their businesses so that in case of such calamities, they are compensated.

Lwengo District Resident Commissioner Hajji Walugembe Ramathan reassured the residents and promised that as security has embarked on investigations on the cause of the fire .