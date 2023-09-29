According to our sources, President Museveni on Thursday during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Caucus called Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Vice President Jessica Alupo to the front and tasked them to provide verbal accountability to the MPs regarding the huge numbers they led to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Museveni who had earlier been talking about corruption and the wastage of government resources was diverted by a group of MPs who pointed to the splash in government expenditure especially on the UNGA trip which caused a public backlash.

Prior to the meeting, Nabbanja had gathered anxious legislators at the side, glued them on her flatly exaggerated stories of her New York escapes and her clash with vertically extended skyscrapers.

Nabbanja seemed to have laced her conversation with a listening incentive as she managed to engross the legislators, who for some time must have let her off the hook and even forgotten their hidden agenda of collecting dime after the event.

However, when the Caucus started, they dived right in, pushing the way into a change in agenda to allow President Museveni to assemble Nabbanja and Alupo on the caucus calvary.

Nabbanja dashed to the shield corner, throwing the ball back to Museveni’s court whom she said had endorsed her travel but insisted her entourage had only a handful of people including the only journalist on the trip.

Nabbanja lamented that her travel mileage is closer to the zeros, insinuating that her colleague the Vice President has been globetrotting like a common idea.

Incidentally, Alupo had taken almost 15 minutes of her time waxing lyrical about her engagements in Cuba, her serious meetings in South Africa, her wonderful representations in New York, her trip to Isreal and her availability in Qatar.

Alupo’s speech was a mixture of braggadocio and due diligence, announcing to an ogling pile of legislators that Uganda would be honoured to host the G7 summit- their option? They clapped confusedly.

Museveni was the rescue at the end of the rope, untying the tight note and breaking down matters like a parent, he took the responsibility, adding that he sent the two teams to do his work and each had their bit well cut out.

“Explain to these people why I sent you?” Museveni demanded repeatedly, according to the source.

Alas, there was no explanation worth noting home, and soon the matter was bundled in other points of the day when Museveni turned the guns on money lenders.