Mulago National Referral hospital has announced that it will experience a power shutdown on September 30, 2023.

On the September 29, 2023, Mulago Hospital made the announcement through its Twitter handle.

The six hour long planned power shutdown is set for Saturday, September 30th, 2023 and it is anticipated that the shutdown will last for a period exceeding six hours.

According to the hospital administration, the primary purpose of the temporary power interruption is to facilitate the final phases of the ongoing power infrastructure upgrade for a more reliable and robust power supply, which is essential for the hospital’s daily operations and patient care.

The hospital also says, it has taken comprehensive measures to minimize the impact of the shutdown.

Mulago National Referral Hospital has periodically experienced power shutdowns that affected critical areas of Uganda’s most important medical facility.