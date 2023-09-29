By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

Residents of Lwampagi village in Gayaza ward of Kasaali town council in Kyotera district were shocked after discovering the body of their fellow resident who has been missing for two weeks ago hanging in his own house.

Ssalongo Hassan Kalema Zabasajja,47 was found hanging in his house after residents conducted a two-week search for him.

Residents said Zabasajja’s body was discovered by a student who was passing near his house to school and was meant with a stench coming from the house.

He later informed locals.

‘I last saw Zabasajja two weeks ago as he was coming from Kisuula and since then, I had not heard from him until his body was discovered from the house,” one of the residents said.

The locals also said that the deceased had vowed to kill himself after being overwhelmed by problems.

They condemned the act of hanging oneself that they said has never been heard of in their area.

Lwampagi village chairperson, Isaac Musoke, urged the residents to share their problems with others so as to find solutions instead of killing themselves.