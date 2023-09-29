Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has criticised President Museveni following a recent ruling by the High Court in Kampala in favour of Hajara Nakitto, whose son was killed during riots.

Kyagulanyi claims that the court ruling exposes Museveni’s wickedness.

According to Kyagulanyi, Nakitto’s son, Ssegawa Amos, was unjustly murdered by regime operatives during the November 2020 protests.

Ssegawa, who was only 15 years old at the time, fell victim to the violent acts committed by these operatives, resulting in the deaths of over 150 innocent citizens.

Kyagulanyi expressed his dismay at Museveni’s praise for his “commandos” and the president’s subsequent false promise of compensation for the victims.

He highlighted the regime’s failure to fulfil this promise and the attempts to silence those who sought justice.

While Kyagulanyi acknowledged the smallness of the awarded amount (50 million shillings) compared to the loss of life and Nakitto’s expectations, he emphasised that the ruling has officially recognized the illegal murder of her son by the Museveni regime.

However, he voiced concerns about whether Nakitto would receive the compensation.

Kyagulanyi vowed to continue pursuing justice and accountability through all available channels for the victims of these atrocities.

He concluded by paying tribute to Amos and all other victims of Museveni’s brutality, wishing for their souls to rest in peace.

Last week, the High Court in Kampala directed the government to pay Nakitto 50 million shillings as compensation for the death of her son during the November 2020 protests.

The court determined that Nakitto deserved compensation due to the circumstances surrounding her son’s killing.

In 2021, Nakitto filed a lawsuit against the Attorney General after her 15-year-old son was killed during the sporadic riots that erupted in various parts of the country following the arrest of Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

According to Nakitto’s account, her son was hit by a bullet fired by a soldier on the back of an army pickup vehicle at Clock Tower in Kampala.

The bullet entered through the right side of his mouth and exited through the right side of his neck, resulting in his death upon arrival at the hospital.

Nakitto stated that the loss of her son, who was a student at Lubiri High School, shattered her life, leaving her with recurring nightmares.

In her lawsuit, she sought substantial general damages for the violations of human rights, the suffering caused to both the deceased and herself, and punitive or exemplary damages for the oppressive and unconstitutional conduct of security officers.

Museveni claimed that 54 people were killed by stray bullets during the November 18 riots, without specifying the compensation amount.