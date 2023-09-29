The wait is over, the main man is here, and everything is set for celebrated Congolese Artist Fally Ipupa to rock his Ugandan fans at two shows.

Fally landed at Entebbe International Airport at about 10:30pm on Thursday night, accompanied by a big entourage.

Fally was received by the double show organisers- MalembeLifestyle:

The global superstar who started off as one of Koffi Olimidde’s backup singers, held an exclusive press conference this morning at the International University of East Africa.

Fally said he was very excited to finally be in Uganda, and said he is looking forward to giving his fans the best this evening, at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua, and at the Sheraton Gardens in Kampala on Sunday October 1st.

For the last two decades, Fally has been able to attract huge crowds at his shows, and has always delivered as a performer.

The same norm is expected to be continued in Arua this evening when he takes to the stage.

Tickets for Shs 50k (General), Shs 200k (VIP ), while a table is at Shs4m, and are being sold at Le Tsuba Hotel, DonPetrol Station, Urban Boutique, 2ambe Sports Arena, and Bamboo Village.

Fally will return to Kampala for one last dance this Sunday, at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

Tickets for the Kampala show are going for Shs 150k (general), Shs 350k (VIP), and Shs 6m for a table of eight.

I&M Bank Uganda is one of the lead sponsors of the Fally Ipupa Live concerts in Uganda, and has gone all out to ensure their customers, especially in Arua, have an experience of their lives.

“In Arua, Lingala is almost like a culture, so we know what the Fally Ipupa live concert means for our customers there. This is a great opportunity for I&M Bank to get closer to our customers, in a different and more fun space. We’ve had special arrangements made for our top customers in Arua to celebrate and have an experience of a lifetime at the Fally Live concert,” said Racheal Kulanyi, the Communications and Outreach Programs Officer I&M Bank Uganda.

Other sponsors include Castle Lite, Sheraton Kampala Hotel, NBS TV, Fenon Events, Children of Uganda, Madmad, and Pearl Rides.

The mood around Arua town is quite high; Fally’s songs like Un coup, Maria PM, Aime-moi, You The Best,Likolo, Eloko Oyo, Diamant, and many more, have been on high rotation across all radio stations, while movie selling spots, salons and video halls- across West Nile, have been playing the music loudly for the past days.

The Lingala and Rumba genres are a way of life in Arua, probably because of their proximity to the Democratic Republic of Congo