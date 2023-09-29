The state has slapped fraud charges against prominent land broker, Muhammad Kamoga in connection with the alleged acquisition of ownership of a 200 acre piece of land on two villages of Bukaya and Bugoba – Garuga, in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

In a September, 4, document sent to the CID director, the deputy director of public prosecutions, George William Byansi asked the police to arrest Kamoga and present him in court.

According to the charge sheet, Kamoga is facing charges of forgery and uttering a false document and obtaining registration by false pretense.

It is alleged on May 7, 2021 at Wakiso Lands office, Kamoga with intent to deceive forged a transfer form dated May 7 in respect to land on block 435 plot 8 purporting it to have been by Bibangamba Peter whereas not.

The state contends that Kamoga also forged a transfer form dated February 8, 2021 in respect to land on Block 435 in regard to 105 plots.

The land broker is also accused of uttering a false document where it is alleged that he submitted the said forged documents to the registrar of titles purporting to have been signed by Bibangamba whereas not.

According to the state, Kamoga willfully procured for himself registration of disputed land under the Registration of Titles Act by falsely pretending that the same was transferred to him by Bibangamba..

The charges result from complaints regarding four plots on land on Block 435 at Bukaaya Village in Katabi Town Council, Entebbe.

Bibangamba is accusing the land dealer, Kamoga of subdividing his land into more than 100 plots and transferring them into his names and later on selling them off without his consent.

“…charges of GEF 308/22 and CRB 556/2022 should be prepared as guided above and forwarded to Resident State Attorney (RSA) Entebbe for further action,” reads the document received at the CID on September 4.

According to the complaint, in 2021, Bibangamba engaged Kamoga, to recover his land from occupants who had become a big problem to him.

It is alleged Bibangamba and Kamoga signed a Memorandum of Understanding accompanied by powers of attorney to enable the latter execute the assignment.

According to the powers of attorney, Kamoga was mandated to sign and or execute any court documents and instruments and to take all such steps as may be necessary or expedient for giving effect to the said powers.

It is alleged that Kamoga held meetings with squatters, opened boundaries of the land and negotiated with some of them and even took one of them, J.P Cuttings to Bibangamba and sale was concluded.

“However, thereafter Mr Kamoga proceeded and subdivided the entire land into several small plots and transferred most of them into his own names and then sold without the knowledge or consent of the complaint or the affected occupants,” Bibangamba states.