By Eddy Enuru

Two students of Midland High School in Kaberamaido district died on the spot and 31 others are nursing critical injuries at Soroti regional referral hospital following a tragic accident involving a bus they were traveling in.

The accident according to John Robert Tukei the acting East Kyoga police spokesperson,the crash occurred when a bus registration number UG 1951E belonging to Busitema University Arapai campus rammed in to a stationary trailer registration UBL 709T/UQ781C from behind .

The bus was carrying from Midland High School who were headed to Jinja for a Geography field work when it got the accident near Awoja primary school ,Aukot sub-county in Soroti district.

John Babtist Ekou the school head Teacher says the occupants of the bus were senior six students .

Police said the driver of the bus is currently on the run as the hunt for him is on.