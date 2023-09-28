Renowned NBS Television journalist Samson Kasumba has deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account.

At the writing of this, Kasumba’s page which had racked up thousands of followers, has been rendered unavailable.

The development comes hours after the outspoken journalist said he would deactivate his X account because of the platform users he claimed were hurling insults at him for merely expressing his opinions.

Many, including former police political commissar AIGP (Rtd) Asan Kasingye have since chimed in support of Kasumba.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s why I joined too. I didn’t know the platform (X) has people who have no inkling of what goes around them. They just wait for a name and they spew all tribes of insults. My problem is the failure of someone comprehending a simple post. They can’t even ask what you meant!“ Kasingye posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, speaking to this writer, Kasumba denied he had quit the platform because of abuse. He said, “It is inaccurate that I left because insults are hurled at me. I left because twitter stopped being what it was. I also think as humans we evolve and find new ways of spending of our time. Next year I will be 50 and I am looking for new more productive ways of contributing to critical thinking. When I am not longer effective in anything I am doing I end it.”

He argued, “There are people achieving more for humanity who don’t use Twitter or whatever they call it these days.”

Quitting social media is not a new for Kasumba. In 2020, the journalist announced a break from social media after claiming he had endured cyber attacks.

“After a conversation with someone I have deep respect for and trust, I have been advised to leave social media a for sometime. When they feel I should return, I will be back. I have people I listen to and I will listen. “I will be back soon”. See you then good day,” he posted in 2020.

kasumba, currently serves at Next Media’s flagship brand, NBS Television, as a news anchor and TV host.

A professionally trained Biblical theologian, Kasumba is well known for helping young people to think critically about the ramifications of their actions as they strive to reach their God given potential.