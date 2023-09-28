Airtel Uganda has climaxed its monthly mug with senior golfer Emmanuel Mwaka emerging winner

after gaining 43 points on the Kitante Golf Course.

In partnership with Uganda Golf Club, Airtel Uganda has continued to host the popular Wednesday club nights dubbed Airtel’s Wednesday Club Nights, where golfers get a chance to engage with the brand and win lots of goodies that culminate into a bigger monthly club night activation, at the end of each month.

The September monthly mug comprised of 120 Golfers received Airtel goodies after teeing off a 72-par course at the Uganda Golf Club .

The winners walked away with Airtel branded umbrellas, Airtel 4G Smartphones, Airtel 4GMiFi that connects up to

10 users with 15GB free data.

Mwaka outshone more than 120 skilled competitors to claim the September championship title.

His victory serves as an inspiration to young Ugandans, encouraging them to pursue their passions with dedication and enthusiasm.

He received the overall prize of an Airtel Broadband – 4G Unit worth shs 250,000 with 51 GB free data that

connects up to 32 users.

Other winners in their respective categories, included Hassan Kiyemba with a remarkable score of 20 points in the group A, Mutegyeki Chris, who emerged victorious in Group B with a score of 23 points, Dean Kateesa Kato, who achieved an impressive 22 points in Group C, and Musanabera Berna Nsenga who secured the top spot in the ladies’ heat with 21 points, among many other talented participants who displayed remarkable talent on the course.

“Our partnership with Uganda Golf Club to sponsor the Airtel weekly club nights showcases the vibrancy of Uganda’s sports and entertainment culture, and we commit to support initiatives that allow our people to engage in something they are passionate about. We now encourage all the sporting fraternity to take part on the Airtel IPO and share in the success they have helped us build,” said David Birungi, the Airtel Uganda’s public relations manager.

Birungi encouraged the golfers and Ugandans to secure their future through investments like the Airtel Uganda Initial Public Offering (IPO) which will enable one to own stocks in Airtel so that they can grow their savings, and investment portfolio for future exploits.

“Over the years, Airtel Uganda has made significant investments to support the country’s social economic development and the IPO gives our people an opportunity to continue growing with us. Under sports, we have created a platform to groom talent across a wide range of games and our partnership with the Uganda Golf Club serves as a testament to our steadfast commitment to promoting sports excellence in Uganda,” he said.