The Uganda Muslim Welfare Association (UMWA), an umbrella organisation that manages the Salaam Muslim Cemetry Nkoowe, has informed Muslims that the cemetery is at capacity and that no more graves can be accommodated.

According to Hamid Sentongo, the association’s secretary general, the 8-acre cemetery yard that accommodates adults is now down to only 8 grave spaces, which will be filled up this week, urging the Muslim community to respond to the new plans for acquiring a new space.

With this cemetery filling up, Muslims, particularly in the Kampala Metropolitan Area, now have no public space to bury their loved ones who wish to be buried in such places.

Salaam Muslim Cemetry was started 15 years ago by the late businessman Hajji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige of BMK group who was also laid to rest in the same place.

Although it was started by BMK, he offered to to the muslim community who lacked burrial spaces as well as those who wished to be buried there.

While visiting the cemetry on Wednesday, the Wakiso district kadhi Erias Kigozi also confirmed its full capacity but informed the public that there is still space for juviniles hence encouraging those who lose children to continue using it.

“From the situation on ground, I would like to inform our muslim community in this area that we no longer have burial space for adults but there is still space for children. I want to encourage all of us to come together and find a new land. I also take this opportunity to thank BMK family for this land that has now got filled up including its maintainace,” he said

Reports indicate that at least seven dead bodies are buried at this cemetery on a daily basis.