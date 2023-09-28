The National Unity Platform Diaspora has issued a warning to Masaka Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Hudu Hussein, urging him to cease his ongoing online attacks against the party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi.

Dr. Daniel Kawuma, the NUP Diaspora team leader, expressed his disappointment with Hussein’s continuous targeting of political opponents, particularly Kyagulanyi and the NUP.

Kawuma emphasised that the role of a Resident City Commissioner is to oversee and coordinate government activities at the city level, working closely with local government officials, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure effective governance and service delivery.

Kawuma stressed that this position is part of the public service, funded by taxpayers, and in established government systems, ethical guidelines such as Public Service rules exist to govern the professional conduct of public servants.

Due to their interactions with citizens, public servants are expected to remain neutral in political matters and diligently fulfill their bureaucratic responsibilities.

Unfortunately, Kawuma noted that Hussein’s online activities suggest that he prioritises attacking the opposition over fulfilling his actual job responsibilities, which is a common issue in Uganda’s public sector.

This partisan behavior, coupled with corruption, hinders policy implementation and negatively impacts the well-being of citizens.

Kawuma questioned how Hussein would receive a known opposition member in his office, given his tendency to brand the opposition as enemies of the state through his outlandish rhetoric.

He highlighted that Hussein’s salary is funded by Ugandan taxpayers, including members of the opposition, raising concerns about the effectiveness of his office.

Kawuma referenced the United States’ Hatch Act of 1939, which prevents civil-service employees in the federal government’s executive branch from engaging in partisan political activities.

He suggested that Uganda’s future leaders should address this challenge and transform the culture of public servants through education and retraining.

Public servants must understand that their role is to serve the interests of all citizens, not attack political opponents.

Kawuma pointed out that the culture of partisanship extends beyond Hussein and permeates various sectors of the government, including the police force, where officers and top officials frequently make hyper-partisan public statements.

He stressed that public servants should prioritise the public interest over partisan politics and adhere to the principles of political neutrality to ensure effective governance.

Reflecting on Hussein’s case, Kawuma emphasised the importance of professionalism and impartiality as guiding principles for public servants in Uganda.

Transforming the culture of partisanship is crucial for establishing a more effective, accountable, and ethical governance system in the country.

It is worth noting that Hussein has been accused multiple times of attacking Kyagulanyi online, with this incident being just one among many instances where he has targeted him whenever the opportunity arises.