The much-anticipated Salam Community Baraza is set to take place on 29th September 2023 at the Main Mosque in Tororo.

This event, to be graced by Sheiks and sponsorship from key organizations, promises an enlightening experience aimed at fostering change within communities.

The theme for this year’s Baraza, “Masterminding the power of life to change others,” delves into the profound potential each individual possesses to impact the lives of those around them.

Among the notable Sheiks scheduled to speak at the event are Sheikh Burhan Muhsin Kiti, Sheikh Mafo Shafic, Sheikh Hamzah Bukhari, Sheikh Salman Faris, Sheikh Raganyi Ibrahim Yusuf, Sheikh Nooh Abdul Malik Koire, Sheikh Abdussalaam Ali Kinobe, and Hajji Karim Kaliisa.

Their knowledge and experience are expected to shed light on how individuals can channel their life experiences for the betterment of society.

The event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors who share the vision of empowering communities and facilitating positive change, including the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Salam Charity, Royal Milk, and Blue Band.

Salam Community Baraza is an opportunity for intellectual growth, spiritual enlightenment, and a chance to network, collaborate, and build a sense of community. It encourages attendees to embrace their life’s journey, recognize its potential impact on others, and inspire positive transformation in the lives of many.