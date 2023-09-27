A total of 26 medics from Kotido General Hospital say they have not received any salary for the last three months.

Akello Agnes Ruth, an enrolled nurse at the same facility is one of the affected persons.

“I have failed to take my children to school this term. The situation is dire.” Akello said.

Another medic who preferred anonymity told Nile Post that the monies might have been diverted among district officials, especially the Chief Administrative Officer or the District Health Officer.

In a letter seen by Nile Post, the medics under their umbrella body, Kotido General Hospital staff say they engaged the district authorities before but their plight landed on dead ears.

“It seems we are on our own. No one listens to us and yet our families are starving ,” Lokiru Panipan, a dental officer at the Hospital said.

According to the letter, things took a twist when Kotido district took over payments of the medics from Kotido Municipality.

The affected medics say they are running out of patience, although it’s not clear whether they will take Industrial action.