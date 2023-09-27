By Diannah Nsabagasani

After several years in the making, the highly-anticipated Ugandan film “Unheard” is ready to debut this October.

Directed by filmmaker Joseph Ken Ssebaggala and presented in the Rukiga dialect, the film is set to captivate audiences at Century Cinemax in Kampala on 27th October 2023, with plans for a nationwide theatrical release in November and December.

“It’s a truly compelling Ugandan narrative of resilience and hope, presented from a global perspective. We are optimistic that audiences will connect with the central themes explored in this story,” said Ssebaggala about the film, which had a budget of UGX 150 million.

“Unheard” unfolds in a small fishing village in rural South Western Uganda and revolves around the remarkable journey of a young mother who defies a deeply-rooted cultural tradition to become an unexpected hero within her community.

The film was shot over a four-week period last year in the picturesque landscapes of Kabale and Rwenshama in southwestern Uganda.

Written and produced by the award-winning film critic and academic Polly Kamukama, the film first gained attention in November 2021 when it received a substantial production grant of UGX 150 million under the Content Development Support Programme (CDSP), a funding initiative administered by the Uganda Communications Commission to promote the creation of exceptional Ugandan films.

The film’s producers recently unveiled a captivating music video for the lead song on the film’s soundtrack, “Ngaaha,” which has quickly become a sensation and heightened anticipation for the 27th October 2023 premiere.

This music video seamlessly blends scenes from the film, showcasing breathtaking scenery and powerful performances by the cast.

Tickets for the premiere of “Unheard” are available for purchase at UGX 50,000 at the Century Cinema, Acacia Mall.