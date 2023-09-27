A joint security forces on Tuesday night shot dead a suspect in a foiled shop robbery involving an armed robber in Otuke district.

The forces including UPDF and police officers had responded to a report by locals indicating a middle aged man carrying a riffle at Agweng cell, Owinyo ward, Olilim Town Council in Otuke District.

It is alleged that the suspect had put the shop owner at gun point as he robbed shop items before being rounded by the joint forces.

North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema identified the suspect as a 36-year old Norman Ouni who had recently been accused of stealing a gun after attacking police officers deployed to guard the electoral Commission offices in Otuke town.

“However, on arrival one Ouni Norman Kaunda, a resident of Otuke Town Council who was a wanted suspect on theft of a police gun which occurred between the night of 16th & 17th Sept 2023 from Electoral Commission offices in Otuke District was sighted at the scene,” Okema said on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect tried to engage the forces prompting the shooting that killed him at the scene.

The incident comes barely a week after a shooting incident that left Costa Apio, a 73-year old dead. Okema said investigators believe the suspect was also involved in the shooting of the elderly woman.

“The crime scene was condoned off, processed and Police gun No. UG POL 563617800 with six(6) rounds of ammunition was recovered with the deceased. The robbed items were as well recovered,” says Okema.

