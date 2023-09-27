Police in Nansana Municipality are investigating a case of arson in which a man set the house of his ex-wife with the intention of killing her and their three children.

This happened on Tuesday in Kazo Muganzi Lwaza II village, Nabweru, Nansana Municipality Wakiso district.

According to police, its alleged that a one Dan Seremba attacked the home of his former wife called Sharifa Nabateregga and set it ablaze burning her inside.

It is said that the two had separated for three years but the woman had kept custody of their three children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations indicated that it is also the woman who has been taking full responsibility of the children including paying school fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement by Kampala Metropolitan Police, it is said that Seremba suspected his ex-wife of being in a new relationship making him jealous and wanting to finish her off.

On the fateful day, its the residents who responded to the fire and rescued the victim and the three children. She was severely injured but was rushed to Kirudu hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

KMP spokesperson Patrick Onyango said that the locals apprehended Seremba whom they mobbed into coma and police later rescued him.

He was rushed to Mulago National hospital where he is receiving treatment before facing charged of arson and attempted murder.

Police has asked the public especially married couples to seek counselling wherever they are faced with domestic challenges instead of taking the law into their hands.