Fresh from winning the Best Video of the year award at the 2023 International African Voice awards, Congolese entertainer Fally Ipupa is on his way to rock Ugandans at two shows in Arua and Kampala cities, on Friday September 29th, and Sunday October 1st respectively.

According to the double concert organizers- Malembe Lifestyle, Fally is expected to land in the country tomorrow through Entebbe International Airport before midday.

The Rumba specialist known for his tender and caressing voice, that he infuses with delicate dance moves, will address his Ugandan fans at a press conference on the same day , shortly after his arrival.

At the press conference, Fally Ipupa is expected to paint a picture of what his fans should expect when he hits the stage, first at the Greenlight Stadium, the home of Onduparaka Football Club in Arua City, and later at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens, in Kampala.

I&M Bank Uganda, one of the lead sponsors for the Fally Ipupa Live double concert have promised to announce exciting offers, specifically for their Arua customers, ahead of the concert this Friday.

“I&M Bank is excited to celebrate with our Arua customers at the Fally Ipupa Live concert this Friday. Lingala is like a culture in West Nile, and we know how anxious our customers in Arua are to be a part of this show. We are not just making sure they attend; we are making it a point to give them an experience to remember. We have made arrangements for our top High Net Worth clients in Arua to enjoy a world class experience at the show,” said Racheal Kulanyi, the Communications and Outreach Programs Officer at I&M Bank Uganda.

Other sponsors include Castle Lite, Sheraton Hotel, NBS TV, Fenon Events, Children of Uganda, Madmad and Pearl Rides.

The 4000 capacity Greenlight Stadium has a history of hosting fitting events, something Fally Ipupa as a crowd puller will bank on for a successful concert.

Tickets to the Arua concert are already on sale, and are going for Shs 50,000 ordinary, sh 200,000 VIP, while tables have a Shs 4m price tag. The Arua ticket selling points include Le Tsuba Hotel, Don Petrol Station, Urban Boutique, 2ambe Sports Arena, and Bamboo Village.

After getting the Arua job done, Fally will head back to the capital- Kampala, for the final showdown at Sheraton Kampala Hotel. Tickets for the Kampala show are going for Shs 150k (ordinary), Shs 350k (VIP), while a table of eight is Shs 6m.