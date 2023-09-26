Two decades ago and backwards, parents in Uganda prepared their girls for marriage by teaching them how to cook the best meals, to do laundry and how to satisfy or please their men in bed.

Today, the same girls are facing competition from the best restaurants, launderers and experienced prostitutes or escorts.

A rich bachelor who isn’t eager to conform to societal expectations of marriage sees almost zero incentive to marry in this era.

The best meals can always be accessed promptly and conveniently from the best restaurants. There are launderers with expertise to deal with almost every type of fabric and washing machines are increasingly becoming affordable to many urbanites.

If it’s consistent and top-quality sex, a rich bachelor can access it frequently from the hottest girls without being prone to unnecessary and potentially detrimental emotional connection that comes with being in a conventional romantic relationship with a typical woman.

In an effort to make a case for marriage, one may argue that women bring peace to men they date but any man of considerable dating experience knows that almost all women become emotional liabilities on top of financial shortly into relationships. So, such an argument is fundamentally flawed and not worth advancing in almost all cases.

To any man of above-average intelligence, most women neither make good conversationalists nor strategists. So, some men may not even need women to build their fortunes with because it’s possible and more convenient alone.

Women who look at marriage as a do or die in this age are likely to get disappointed terribly because neither broke nor rich men are finding it attractive to marry.

The broke cannot invite financial pressures of marriage and child support upon themselves while the rich see no special incentive to get into marriage. Children can be acquired outside marriage or cohabitation.

Ugandans expecting rich bachelors like Eddy Kenzo or Frank Gashumba to marry may actually wait forever or for a very long time.