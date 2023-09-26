Police in Aswa West and Amuru district, have arrested a 20-year-old peasant farmer, identified as Sunday Oyet over alleged rape of 80-year-old woman.

Oyet, is said to have committed the offence on September 29, at around 5am, in Okojo-andara village, Labala parish, in Amuru district.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the suspect pushed the victim’s door, which was supported from inside with a stone.

Upon entering the house, the suspect is said to have grabbed the victim by the neck and threatened to kill her, if she made an alarm, before going on to rape her.

”The victim was raped and left with serious injuries. She narrated her ordeal to the neighbors, who immediately traced the shoe prints of the suspect in the muddy soils and arrested him,” Enanga stated.

The police spokesperson added that the victim’s underpants were recovered and found with suspected blood stains for DNA comparison.

Following the incident, Enanga has condemned such acts of abuse against elderly and vulnerable women.

He added that the suspect faces charges of rape.