As the world grapples with the long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts at the Makerere University Lung Institute are expressing growing concerns over the emergence of long COVID cases in the country. Long COVID, a condition characterized by persistent symptoms in individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, is a global health challenge that continues to affect millions of individuals Ugandans.

Experts from the Makerere University Lung Institute reveal that they encounter cases of Long COVID every day, signalling an urgent need for attention and awareness.

According to Dr Ivan Kimuli, the head of clinical services at the institute notes, that these cases involve individuals who battled COVID-19.

Dr. Kimuli, notes that People who had an acute phase of COVID, continue to experience a range of symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, brain fog, and many more.

Long Covid refers to a condition where individuals continue to experience symptoms and health issues weeks or even months after recovering from the acute phase of COVID-19. Experts have noted that these lingering effects can affect various organs, including the lungs.

Experts are now calling on the public to prioritize lung health. They emphasize the role of a healthy diet and regular exercise in maintaining lung function and overall well-being. These lifestyle choices can contribute to better recovery from COVID-19 and help prevent long COVID.

As Uganda joins the rest of the world in observing Lung Health Day, the focus is not only on the immediate effects of COVID-19 but also on the long-term consequences it leaves in its wake. Lung Health Day serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining healthy lungs, particularly in the face of respiratory diseases like COVID-19, asthma and many others.