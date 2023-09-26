Prime Minister of Busoga warns against unauthorized fundraising for Kyabazinga’s Royal wedding

The Prime Minister of Busoga, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, has issued a stern warning to the public regarding unauthorized individuals soliciting funds for the forthcoming Royal wedding of the Kyabazinga and Inhebantu, scheduled for November 18th this year.

Dr. Muvawala cautioned against self-seeking persons who have begun approaching people and entities, seeking contributions for the prestigious event.

He stressed that those wishing to support the Royal wedding must direct their contributions through the Central Organizing Committee, led by Engineer Patrick Batumbya.

The warning comes in the wake of reports that, just days after the launch of the Central Organizing Committee by the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, where she notifed that some unidentified individuals have taken it upon themselves to solicit contributions independently.

Dr. Muvawala emphasized that transparency and accountability are paramount in organizing such a significant event, and therefore, all contributions should be made through the officially designated channel.

Additionally, the Katikiro revealed alternative platforms for well-wishers to contribute towards the Royal Wedding of Busoga.

The historic Royal wedding, celebrated in a decentralized manner across Busoga, is set to take place on November 18, 2023, at Christ Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, will wed Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi, who hails from Bunya Chiefdom, one of the 11 Chiefdoms that make up the Busoga Kingdom.

As the region anticipates this momentous occasion, Dr. Muvawala’s call to ensure all contributions are channeled through the official committee serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in the preparations for the Royal wedding.