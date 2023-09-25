Singer Deus Ndugwa alias Grenade officially accused fellow singer Derrick Ddungu alias Rickman Manrick and Sheila Gashumba of attempting to kill him.

The Ndi mulogo singer spoke in defence of his alleged actions after Gashumba claimed that he ( Grenade Official), attacked the couple at La Terezza handout spot in Kololo, causing pandemonium before throwing a glass at Rickman consequently slitting his mouth.

In the aftermath of the events, Gashumba took to social media posting pictures of an injured Rickman getting mouth surgery. She accused Grenade Official of acting under the influence of intoxicants and drugs.

“It’s very unfortunate and sad that the industry in Uganda still has artists like Grenade that are very indisciplined, chaotic and want to fight others. Grenade has been struggling with drug addiction for some time and I think it’s getting to his head. He attacked Rickman today after attempting to fight and create a commotion on our table at la Tereza,” Gashumba reported.

“Rickman rarely parties and is never in any drama and he is a calm and respectful person. I think since the year began this is his 5th in the bar because he prefers watching football and going to the studio. it’s sad that this has happened even after so many artists dying in the past years in such scandals!! We shall follow up the case with the Police,” she added.

However, in response, Grenade Official dismissed the claims, saying that Gashumba and Rickman were lying to the media with the intention of silencing him and diverting the public from their evil acts.

Grenade Official in an audio lamented that he was in excruciating pain after Gashumba and Rickman broke his legs and hands.

He says that the couple wants to kill him because he has dated Gashumba before and they are not willing to live with the fact.

“You ( Gashumba) want to kill me because I once dated you. It was not my fault, it was God’s wish, whatever happened but why do you want to kill me?” Grenade wonders.

“You have broken my legs and arms, choked me, you almost killed me in a bar. You have now sent mercenaries to kill me. I am in so much pain,” he added.

Gashumba also dismissed the claims by Grenade Official as hallucinations.

“Cocaine must be on his head. 5 years ago I was dating Godsplan. Stop dating me in your dreams!! You are a fan and that’s what you will always be.”