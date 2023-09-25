In a bid to tighten security in the Central business area of Jinja City, MMI steel mills has constructed Jinja taxi park police post.

The police post was constructed at a tune of shs30 million

The newly constructed police post has four offices and a holding cell

Speaking at the handover of the facility, Kiira region Police spokesperson James Mubi said this is aimed at improving the working conditions of Police personnel in a bid to fight crime.

“The taxi park attracts many people especially on Mondays and Thursdays which are gazetted market days in Jinja they attract many business people from different districts hence criminals use that chance to rob people of their money, last month a business lady was robbed of more than shs120M in the Taxi Park but fortunately using CCTV cameras we managed to arrest the criminals,” Mubi said

He revealed that since Jinja taxi park is located in the central business area with a high population, this Police post is very pivotal in combating crime.

Hassan Latif the Media Officer MMI Steel mills says this is part of their corporate social responsibility as they celebrate 10 years of existence in Uganda.

Taxi operators have applauded authorities for giving their police post a new look worth the name of a security facility.

Ourien De Clarke a taxi driver said the development will ensure security of drivers and passengers in the taxi park.