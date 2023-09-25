ICEA Lion showed their support for the Masaka School to the Deaf in Ndegeya, Bugabila zone in Masaka by donating Shs 2 million that helped the school win in the national ball games sports tournament held in Mbarara District.

The shs2million in cash and essential items like food, clothing, and sugar to aid the school in preparations for the tournament as part of the partnership between ICEA Lion and the Masaka School for the Deaf for the past six years.

Moses K. Mugalu, the marketing and communications lead at ICEA Lion applauded the school’s dedication and resilience in the face of numerous social and environmental challenges.

“At ICEA Lion, we believe in togetherness, and this has helped us and our partners achieve success wherever, whenever. We also believe that every child deserves a chance to pursue their dreams and thus hope this donation will significantly enable the national ball games sports tournament defending champion bring back the trophy into the cabinet. We stand by them and will continue providing the necessary support for their wellness and success,” Mugalu said.

The headmistress of Masaka School for the Deaf, Sarah Kigongo, expressed heartfelt gratitude to ICEA Lion for their unending support of the school, particularly in sports and education.

“We are thankful to ICEA Lion for their consistent support, from uniforms, jerseys, to financing our entire sports budget for this year. This financial donation will greatly assist our teams as they prepare for the upcoming national tournament in primary level ball games competitions.”

Established in 2005, Masaka School for the Deaf currently provides primary school education and vocational skills training to over 122 deaf children.

Many of these children lost their hearing in infancy due to delayed treatment for malaria and meningitis.

The tournament

Masaka School for the Deaf emerged as the triumphant champions at the 2023 national ball games sports tournament in September marking their second consecutive national title in Masaka.

The school beat stiff competition from five districts in the special needs category out of a total of 14 participating districts.

Masaka School for the Deaf fronted three teams in different categories, and they ultimately claimed victory in the final match against Kalungu district, securing championship title for their entire district.