The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has issued a statement clarifying the situation regarding the Entebbe Mosque Land.

In a statement, Muhammad Ali Aluma, the UMSC Secretary General, confirms that the UMSC’s intervention, facilitated by his office, played a key role in convening a security meeting to address the disputed mosque land.

The primary objective of this high-level security meeting, which was convened by the Wakiso Resident District Commissioner, Justine Mbabazi, was to ensure the safety and custody of the Nsimbe Memorial Mosque land in accordance with the late Haj Bulaimu Nsimbe’s (Salopassi) will.

The mosque land is located at Abayita’ababiri on the Entebbe express highway.

Aluma explains that prior to the UMSC’s intervention, the situation was tense.

Mwanje Ibrahim, the son and heir of the late Nsimbe, had made false claims of ownership of the mosque land, which had misled some of the security forces.

This resulted in the arbitrary arrests of Muslim worshipers who were wrongfully accused of trespassing.

Additionally, the statement reveals that Mwanje had resorted to unlawful methods, such as the illegal sale of the mosque land, while legal proceedings were already initiated in the Courts of Law.

It was suspected that Mwanje hoped to obtain a judgment in his favor, even if it meant displacing the Muslim community and taking possession of the mosque land.

The statement expresses gratitude to Justine Mbabazi, the Wakiso Resident District Commissioner (RDC), and other security heads for their serious consideration of the concerns raised by the UMSC.

“They played a vital role in de-escalating the situation, which had escalated to violence,” reads the statement.

The proactive actions taken during the security meeting on Monday were also commended.

Upon hearing from area elders, including Mwanje’s siblings, it was established that the Nsimbe Memorial Mosque Land rightfully belongs to the UMSC, as stated in the late donor’s will.