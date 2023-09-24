Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has expressed his desire for a music battle between singers Joseph Mayanja commonly known as Jose Chamleone and Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool.

This comes after the highly anticipated music concert between Sheebah Karungi and Cinderella Sanyu, which was hailed as one of the best shows of the year by music analysts.

Both Sheebah and Cindy delivered incredible performances, living up to the hype and expectations surrounding the event.

Fans took to social media to crown Cindy as the undisputed champion, and online polls also favoured her.

While some top figures in the industry, including Chameleone and Mesach Semakula, refused to take sides, others like Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Deputy Speaker of Parliament declared it a draw.

It is evident that the battle was a triumph for both artistes and the music industry as a whole.

In fact, news has already surfaced that both artistes have been booked for big shows in Dubai and London.

Tayebwa believes that a battle between Chameleone and Bebe Cool would be highly interesting, and he urges event organizers to take up the challenge, assuring them of his full support.

The debate around the significance of music battles in Uganda’s music industry continues.

Some argue that these battles keep the industry vibrant and engaging for fans, while others believe that the negative consequences outweigh the benefits.

Experts suggest that it is essential for industry stakeholders, including artistes, fans, and organizers, to engage in constructive dialogue to find a balance that promotes unity, celebrates talent, and advances the industry’s interests globally.

Music battles consistently attract large audiences and generate substantial returns on investment for promoters.

The element of conflict in these shows captivates fans, encouraging them to show their support for their favorite artists.

However, it is important to note that the recent confrontation between Sheebah and Cindy was marred by verbal skirmishes, some of which were vulgar.

It is crucial to prevent situations from spiraling out of control.

Previous battles, such as the one between Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool, have nearly escalated into physical altercations. Hence, it is vital to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.

Ultimately, these battles benefit promoters, vendors, fans, and artists and contribute positively to the industry.

Cindy referred to her recent win as a victory for women, hoping it opens doors for more female artistes in the industry.

Creating an atmosphere of heightened intensity is the goal, but it is essential for all involved to maintain control and avoid unnecessary conflicts.