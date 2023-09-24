Seasoned media consultant Dr. Joel Isabirye has been appointed as the head of the mass communication , Kampala International University (KIU).

Isabirye’s appointment that was announced this week takes immediate effect as part of the ongoing administrative changes by the university headquartered in Kansanga, a Kampala suburb.

In this position, Joel Isabirye is expected to ensure that the department of journalism and media studies functions effectively in the interest of of students, the staff and all the other stakeholders of the university.

Isabirye has taught at the university since 2018, served on doctoral committees and supervised numerous undergraduate, masters and PhD students.

He is widely respected in East Africa as a seasoned media consultant with a career spanning over 20 years having been trained as a broadcaster in Australia, USA, UK and France.

He is also a consultant to several business and government entities in Uganda and in East Africa.

According to Isabirye his main objective in life is to transfer knowledge.

“My objective is to transfer knowledge that I may achieve first before others get it. No one owns knowledge. Others simply get it before others do,”he said.

Isabirye holds a PhD in Development Economics and a PhD in Communication.

He also holds five masters degrees in Communication, Business Administration, Development Studies, Literature and Public Health from universities in Uganda and England.

As a researcher, Prof Dr. Joel Isabirye has been a recipient of many grants from organisations and institutions such as Dublin City University, National Defense University, South Sudan, Ford Foundation, the Belgian Technical Cooperation and the Austrian Overseas Development Cooperation.

Joel Isabirye is also a member of the International Communication Association (ICA), Broadcast Educators Association (BEA), and the International Association for the Study of Popular Music (IASPM)..