Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East Africa Community Affairs, has launched a 25-member Busoga Royal Wedding Central Organizing Committee.

The committee’s purpose is to initiate fundraising efforts for the upcoming royal wedding between His Majesty William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV, the Isebantu Kyabazinga of Busoga, and Her Highness Jovia Mutesi, the Inhebantu of Busoga.

The Busoga royal wedding is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City.

Kadaga was warmly received by Dr. Joseph Muvawala Nsekere, the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, along with the members of the central organising committee led by Eng. Patrick Batumbya as the chairperson.

During her address, Kadaga called upon all Basoga residents, well-wishers, and friends of Busoga to contribute to the royal wedding through cash donations.

She emphasised the significance of making this a magnificent royal wedding in the history of Busoga and Uganda.

Kadaga also urged the committee to exercise caution when approaching potential contributors for the wedding funds, ensuring a discreet and trustworthy process.

She warned of potential attempts by unscrupulous individuals to deceive people into providing cash donations.

To counteract this, Kadaga requested that local radio stations in Busoga and other media platforms publicize the Momo and Airtel codes for donations.

Additionally, Kadaga highlighted that it has been 30 years since a royal wedding was last conducted in Uganda, which was held by the Kabaka of Buganda in 1993.

She expressed that it is now Busoga’s turn to showcase their own unique wedding celebrations to the world.

Eng. Patrick Batumbya, the chairman of the Busoga Royal Wedding Central Organising Committee, introduced the members who will be responsible for managing the various activities and celebrations associated with the “Embaga Ya Mwenemu” (royal marriage).

The committee includes individuals from different sectors such as Vice Chairperson Tibalira Martin, Dorothy Kisaka for special assignments, Babirye Milly Babalanda for elected local leaders and RDCs, and Prof.Hajji Dr. Lubega Muhamadi Kisambira as the coordinator-general, among others.

Batumbya announced that the committee has already raised over sh 304 million to kickstart the fundraising efforts.

Milly Babalanda contributed shs 10 million in cash while Tibalira Martin presented a cheque of shs 10 million.

Kisaka Dorothy, the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), expressed the committee’s readiness to serve responsibly with excellence and integrity.