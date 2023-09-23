By Kellen Kenlyn Nakaye

Does my life really count? You might ask. Yes, it does. Ephesians 2:10 reads “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”

The purpose of your life supersedes accomplishing a specific goal. Rather, it is intended to be your ongoing impact on the world, big or small throughout your existence.

Right from the beginning God created us to be in his image and to have dominion over the earth he created and he blessed us to be fruitful and multiply and replenish the earth (Genesis 1:26-27). As Steven J Cole writes in his article “Why God Created People”, God’s purpose is to have people on earth reflecting His image and having dominion over the earth under His sovereignty.

Caring to discover your purpose as an individual is then very important because of the reasons I am going to expound on below;

It will cause you to discover your gifts/talents (1 Corinthians 7:7).

Knowing that you have a role to serve that involves others motivates you to develop and excellently use your gifts and talents hence setting yourself up even for greater rewards, for a man’s gift makes room for him and brings him before great men (Proverbs 18:16). For example, Alexander Graham bell used his gift to invent the telephone for which he is still remembered today.

With purpose at heart, you can set a vision for your life

According to Habakkuku 2:2, it is having a vision that motivates one to put in the work necessary towards accomplishing a series of goals and hence serving a purpose. Also, a personal vision enables you to strive through the hardest of times which non of us is immune to in this world. In his book, Man’s Search for Meaning, Victor Frankl elaborated on the horrible suffering he faced in the Nazi camps and how the will to meaning helped him hold onto life even when taking one’s life as a means to escape the painful torture from the camp masters was justifiable.

You can form quality relationships.

With Purpose at heart, you will be more concerned with surrounding yourself with people who can hold you accountable to fulfilling your call.

It enables us to develop and stick to good habits.

Personally, it is after I gained a sense of purpose that I could stick with habits like exercising. I realized I would need a strong, fit, and firm body to carry out my purpose (honestly I sometimes get inconsistent but at least I have a strong reason to give it a try every now and then). Also, being purpose-driven calls for service so I learnt to set goals for the things I knew I had to accomplish and to properly manage my time so I could meet the deadlines. Someone is always waiting on the other side of your obedience so you can not afford to waste time not doing what you must do.

Overall, a purpose-driven approach to life is what will bring you the most joy and fulfillment so, find out today what you ought to stand for so that you can stop falling for everything that is placed in front of you.

In case you are wondering about what you need to do to discover your life’s purpose, simply start by Praying to God about what you can do with your life. That is what I did and from then I went from just chasing everything I was told I would earn a lot of money from to desiring and doing work that utilises my gifts and talents.

To further help you on getting started on living out your life’s purpose, I designed an amazing course, FOCUS through which you will be equipped to not only discover who God made you to be but you will also be equipped with what you need to be able to do your most important work to the highest standard. Sign up for it here.

May you glorify God by fulfilling down to the last detail of what he has called you to do (John 17:4).

Peace.